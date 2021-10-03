Chandigarh: Security guard who stole 6 lakh from doctor’s house nabbed

The 27-year-old security guard, who was on the run for a week after stealing ₹6.12 lakh cash and gold jewellery from a doctor’s house in Sector 19, has landed in police net.

The accused, Rinku, alias Rinku Khan, had spiked the tea of the doctor’s wife with sedatives before decamping with the cash and valuables, police said on Saturday.

He was arrested by a team of the Chandigarh Police crime branch from Aurangabad, Bihar. ₹4 lakh of the stolen cash was recovered from him.

According to police, to avoid being caught, Rinku had switched off his mobile phone. But the crime branch tracked him down with the help of human intelligence. Police teams were despatched to Bihar where he was traced after interviewing various people known to him.

Was trusted by family

In his theft complaint on September 27, Dr Rajesh Rana, who is posted at the Manimajra civil hospital, had stated that he met Rinku at an eatery around 14 years ago.

A teenager back then, Rinku had confided in him that he had escaped from an orphanage in Bihar. Therefore, he brought him home, took care of his education and also got him employed as a security guard at the civil hospital.

Though he maintained a rented accommodation in Manimajra, Rinku often stayed over at the couple’s house and helped them with their household tasks.

Executed crime while doctor was away

Investigators said on September 25, Dr Rana was away at Goa for a conference, while his wife was home alone.

After his night duty, Rinku visited the doctor’s house, which was nothing out of the ordinary. Sharing that he will soon be leaving to meet a friend, he offered his wife a sandwich and tea laced with sedatives, as part of a well thought-out plan.

As she fell asleep, he switched off the CCTV cameras, and stole ₹6.12 lakh and three gold rings, besides a ₹1.5 lakh fixed deposit certificate from an almirah.

Before leaving, he restored the almirah keys to their original place.

The theft came to light on September 26, when Dr Rana’s wife reopened the almirah locker and found the cash and valuables missing.

She alerted her husband over the phone, while sharing that Rinku had not returned since the day before.

Dr Rana filed a police complaint the next day and a case of theft was registered at the Sector 19 police station.