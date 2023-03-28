Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Snatchers fleeing with woman’s phone caught by public

Chandigarh: Snatchers fleeing with woman’s phone caught by public

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 28, 2023 03:00 AM IST

Chandigarh police said the accused, who were riding a scooter, snatched the mobile phone of Anisha Kumari, a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, while she was at a nearby market

Alert onlookers caught two snatchers who were fleeing with a woman’s mobile phone in Ram Darbar on Sunday.

The accused have been booked under Sections 379-A (snatching), 411(dishonestly retaining stolen property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-31 police station in Chandigarh.
The accused have been booked under Sections 379-A (snatching), 411(dishonestly retaining stolen property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-31 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images)

The accused were identified as Jatin, 19, and Rahul, 21, both residents of Sector 38, Chandigarh.

Police said the accused, who were riding a scooter, snatched the mobile phone of Anisha Kumari, a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, while she was at a nearby market.

As the woman raised the alarm, some passers-by chased and nabbed the accused, who were handed over to the cops deployed at a nearby check post.

Police said the same duo had snatched the mobile phone of a woman near the railway bridge in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Saturday.

Baldev Kumar, station house officer, Sector 31 police station, said, “The accused are in two-day police remand. We are likely to crack more snatching cases through their interrogation.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 379-A (snatching), 411(dishonestly retaining stolen property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-31 police station.

Meanwhile, another woman fell prey to snatchers near Namdhari turn at Marble Market, Dhanas. Police said three motorcycle-borne men snatched the woman’s mobile phone. A case was registered at the Sarangpur police station.

