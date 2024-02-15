Chandigarh: Snatchers target coaching student, nabbed in 2 hours

Cracking a snatching case within two hours, police arrested two teenagers who targeted a student returning home from his coaching class on Wednesday evening. The snatched mobile phone was recovered from the duo, identified as Sonu and Suraj, both 19 years old, said Chandigarh Police. (Shutterstock)

The student, Raj Nandan Singh, a resident of Sector 52-D, had reached near a bus stop in Sector 44, when the two youths waylaid him.

One of them held a knife against his chest and threatened him to hand over his belongings. The second youth forcibly took out his mobile phone, an Oppo A17, from his pocket, before fleeing with his accomplice.

Soon after being alerted, police teams launched a manhunt and nabbed the accused within two hours. The snatched mobile phone was recovered from the duo, identified as Sonu and Suraj, both 19 years old. Police said both teenagers worked as sanitation workers.

Inspector Baldev Kumar, SHO at the Sector 34 police station, said the moment police received information about the snatchers having fled on foot, they closed all exit points of the sector and started combing all roads, leading to the duo’s quick arrest. The accused were booked under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code, entailing rigorous imprisonment of five to 10 years, if proven.