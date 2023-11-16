close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Stalker molests woman returning from work

Chandigarh: Stalker molests woman returning from work

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 16, 2023 05:56 AM IST

The woman, a resident of Kalka, had left her office after work, when the accused, Happy, started following her

A 28-year-old man was arrested for stalking and molesting a 21-year-old woman in Manimajra on Tuesday.

The accused was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra, Chandigarh, police station. (Stock image)
The accused was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra, Chandigarh, police station. (Stock image)

The woman, a resident of Kalka, had left her office after work, when the accused, Happy, started following her.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He continued to tail her for some distance and after a while, stopped her and grabbed her arm, asking her to be friends with him, she told police.

She raised the alarm, following which police were informed and Happy was arrested.

He was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out