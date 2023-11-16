Chandigarh: Stalker molests woman returning from work

A 28-year-old man was arrested for stalking and molesting a 21-year-old woman in Manimajra on Tuesday. The accused was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (stalking) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra, Chandigarh, police station. (Stock image)

The woman, a resident of Kalka, had left her office after work, when the accused, Happy, started following her.

He continued to tail her for some distance and after a while, stopped her and grabbed her arm, asking her to be friends with him, she told police.

She raised the alarm, following which police were informed and Happy was arrested.

