Chandigarh: Stunning 99.4% in commerce puts Shreya in the lead in tricity

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 result on Tuesday, based on the data compiled by schools and shared with HT by evening, Shreya Garg of KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh, emerged as the leader across the four streams, with a sparkling score of 99.4%. Shreya Garg of KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh, scored 99.4% in the CBSE Class 12 exams. (HT)

A resident of Sector 9, Panchkula, Shreya aspires to become a chartered accountant.

Possessing an innate aptitude for commerce, she landed a perfect 100 in business studies and accountancy.

She had switched from Saupin’s School, Panchkula, which is an ICSE board school, to CBSE in Class 11: “Contrary to what many say, I found the CBSE pattern tougher than ICSE. It was all about consistency for me — I gave around six hours a day to my studies.”

Her father, Devraj Garg, runs a crockery store and her mother, Renu Garg, is a homemaker.

Akshita Jain scored 99.2% in non-medical stream. (HT)

Akshita Jain of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, shone in the non-medical stream, scoring an outstanding 99.2%. A resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, she has her sights set on pursuing BTech from IIT Bombay. She is currently preparing for the JEE Advanced, scheduled for May 18.

Her mother, Shravika Jain, who works with HSVP, Panchkula, said Akshita studied up to seven hours daily. Her father, Vishal Jain, is an officer with an insurance company.

Aarav Goel achieved a brilliant 99% in medical. (HT)

Bringing laurels for Chandigarh, Aarav Goel of Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38, achieved a brilliant 99% in medical.

For Aarav, careers in medicine run in the family. His father, Dr Rajeev Goel, is a neurosurgeon at Fortis, Mohali, and Dr Pragya Goel is a gynaecologist.

His elder brother, Pranshu, is also pursuing MBBS from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. “Having several doctors in the family was certainly a big help,” said Aarav, who hopes to specialise in radiology after studying from AIIMS, New Delhi. He appeared for the NEET-UG exam held recently, and is excited for the result.

Charmi achieved a remarkable 98.8% in humanities. (HT)

In humanities, Charmi of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, achieved a remarkable 98.8%.

Having scored 100% in psychology, she desires to cement a successful career in criminology.

“Crime-related TV shows and films always fascinated me and inspired my interest in criminology,” she said. A resident of Kurali, Charmi is also fond of sketching as a hobby.