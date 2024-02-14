Chandigarh: Sunny weather continues to delight

With the sun continuing to shine bright on Tuesday, the maximum temperature rose further from 23.3°C on Monday to 24.2°C. A visitor enjoying the mist from a fountain at Rose Garden, Sector 16, in Chandigarh on a sunny Tuesday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Further increase in the day temperature is on the cards, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Since 15.2°C on February 4, the day temperature has seen a remarkable increase of nine degrees in just nine days.

At 24.2°C, Tuesday’s maximum temperature was 2.1 degrees above normal and highest so far this winter season.

Speaking about this, IMD officials said, “Clear weather is likely to continue for the next few days and temperature can increase further by 2-3°C this week.”

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely over the weekend. However, it’s too early to say whether it will lead to rainfall in the city, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also rose from 8.4°C on Monday to 10.8°C on Tuesday, 1.4 degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C, and the minimum temperature between 11°C and 12°C.