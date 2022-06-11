Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Teen on the run after raping 13-year-old girl
The girl complained to the Chandigarh Police that the boy, who is in his late teens, first raped her at his house and then at her house
Published on Jun 11, 2022 02:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police are on the lookout for a juvenile, who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl since March after threatening her.

A resident of Mauli Jagran, the girl complained to the police that the boy, who is in his late teens, first raped her at his house in Buddanpur village, Panchkula, in March and after threatening her, again sexually assaulted her at her house on June 8.

After she confided in her mother, they approached the police, who registered a case under Sections 376 (2)(n) (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the teenager at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Auto driver arrested for sexually harassing minor

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for sexually harassing a minor girl in Kishangarh village.

The girl, aged 14, complained to the police that the accused, Harishanker, 40, who stays in the same village, passed lewd comments at her.

On her complaint, a case under Section 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 (sexual harassment upon a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and Harishanker was arrested. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

