Chandigarh: Teen stabbed outside Sector-10 govt school, hospitalised

A 16-year-old boy landed in hospital after being stabbed by a group of around 10 youths outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10-A, on Thursday. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 324, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh. Police have launched a probe to nab the attackers. (Getty Images)

Police said the victim, Subhash, a resident of Sector 16, had visited the school to enquire about admission. When he came out, a group of youths assaulted him and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon.

He was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, from where he was referred to PGIMER.

The teenager told the police that the attack was a fall out of an old rivalry and one of the attackers worked at a meat shop in Sector 15.

He said on July 4, he had gone for a hair cut with his friend at the Sector 15 market, where he had an altercation with a group of youths, including the meat shop worker, after he objected to their verbal abuses. They had manhandled him and threatened him, before escaping.

A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 324, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. Police have launched a probe to nab the attackers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON