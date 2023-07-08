Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Teen stabbed outside Sector-10 govt school, hospitalised

Chandigarh: Teen stabbed outside Sector-10 govt school, hospitalised

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 08, 2023 03:16 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said the victim, Subhash, a resident of Sector 16, had visited the school to enquire about admission; when he came out, a group of youths assaulted him and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon

A 16-year-old boy landed in hospital after being stabbed by a group of around 10 youths outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10-A, on Thursday.

A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 324, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh. Police have launched a probe to nab the attackers. (Getty Images)
A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 324, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh. Police have launched a probe to nab the attackers. (Getty Images)

Police said the victim, Subhash, a resident of Sector 16, had visited the school to enquire about admission. When he came out, a group of youths assaulted him and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon.

He was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, from where he was referred to PGIMER.

The teenager told the police that the attack was a fall out of an old rivalry and one of the attackers worked at a meat shop in Sector 15.

He said on July 4, he had gone for a hair cut with his friend at the Sector 15 market, where he had an altercation with a group of youths, including the meat shop worker, after he objected to their verbal abuses. They had manhandled him and threatened him, before escaping.

A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 324, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. Police have launched a probe to nab the attackers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out