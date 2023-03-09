Chandigarh to host second G20 meeting from March 29

City beautiful will be hosting the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting of the G20 Summit from March 29 to 31. UT adviser Dharam Pal reviewed preparations for the meeting on Thursday. Chandigarh will be hosting the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting of the G20 Summit from March 29 to 31. UT adviser Dharam Pal reviewed preparations for the meeting on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Around 150 delegates, including representatives of G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations, will be arriving in Chandigarh for the three-day meeting. Their lodging has been arranged at Hotel Lalit in IT Park and Hotel Hyatt in Industrial Area.

The administration will be hosting dinners for the delegates at Rock Garden on March 29 and Lake Club on March 30. The Haryana government will host them at Pinjore Gardens on March 31. A variety of cultural events have also been planned at Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden during the three-day period.

Earlier, on January 30 and 31, Chandigarh had hosted the first G20 meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group.

Comprising the world’s major developed and developing countries, G20 accounts for 80% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it a premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Before the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi in September 2023, a series of meetings are being across the country.

Apart from Chandigarh, other host cities for the meetings include Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Indore, Jodhpur, Khajuraho, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Rann of Kutch, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram and Udaipur that will help delegates get a glimpse of India’s diverse culture, tradition, cuisine and languages.