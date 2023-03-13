Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Two youths riding bike killed in hit-and-run mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2023 02:46 AM IST

In yet another hit-and-run accident in the city, two 20-year-old youths were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle at the Sector 39/40 dividing road on Saturday night.

Despite wearing helmets, the youths suffered grievous head injuries. They were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where they were both declared brought dead. (iStock)

The victims, Amit Kumar and Ayodhya, both mechanics and residents of Dhanas, were headed to Shahpur Chowk on a motorcycle after work, while the former’s father, Chhote Lal, was following them on his motorcycle.

According to Lal, as they reached the Sector 39/40 dividing road, a car hit Amit and Ayodhya’s motorcycle from behind, before driving off.

Despite wearing helmets, the duo suffered grievous head injuries. They were rushed to PGIMER, where they were both declared brought dead. Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified car driver at the Sector-39 police station.

They are going over CCTV footage to identify and arrest the driver.

