Chandigarh: Vehicle inspector hit by e-rickshaw succumbs after 18-day battle for life

Hit by an e-rickshaw in Sector 26, a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) with the state transport authority succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER after battling for his life for 18 days. Ravinder Singh, the victim. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred on the morning of September 10 when inspector Ravinder Singh and his team were carrying out a routing check at the Transport Area, Sector 26.

According to the FIR, Singh had signalled an e-rickshaw driver to stop for inspection. Instead of complying, the driver accelerated in an attempt to flee, hitting the inspector in the process. Singh was dragged along by the speeding vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to GMSH-16 and later transferred to PGIMER, where he underwent surgery. After remaining admitted to the intensive care unit for 17 days, Singh succumbed at 10 am on Saturday.

Police had initially registered a case under Sections 281 (driving vehicle in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life) and 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while Section 106 was added following Singh’s death. The e-rickshaw driver, who is a minor, was arrested on September 11.

Meanwhile, nine days after a cyclist was hit by a speeding bike near 78/80 light point in Sohana, the victim on Friday succumbed to her injuries at PGIMER.

The deceased, Kusum, a resident of Faidan village, worked as a cook in Mohali.

While returning home from work on her bicycle around 8.30 pm on September 18, a rashly driven bike allegedly rammed into her near the light point in Sohana. The victim fell to the ground and hit her head against the footpath.

Onlookers rushed the victim to the civil hospital in Phase 6, from where she was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh. Given her critical condition, she was moved to PGIMER, but succumbed on Friday.

Police have booked the accused, identified as Praveen Kumar of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 281, 324 (3) (wrongful loss or damage to the public or to any person), 106 (1) ( causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the BNS.