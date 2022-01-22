Chandigarh: Wild sambar rescued from busy marketplace

A wild sambar strayed into the market area of Dhanas on Friday and was rescued by the UT department of forests. He was later released into its natural habitat in Kansal forest.

UT chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai, said, “There were around 200 people at the market which had scared the sambar and it stayed in a corner. It was a challenging operation to rescue the animal without injuring it. One of the forest department employees also sustained minor injuries during the rescue.”