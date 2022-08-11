Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh wine contractors protest for cut in tax on liquor

Chandigarh wine contractors protest for cut in tax on liquor

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 11, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Up in arms against the recent cut in liquor prices in Punjab that has made liquor in Chandigarh costlier, the Chandigarh Wine Contractors Association kept liquor vends closed till 5 pm on Wednesday
Members of the Chandigarh Wine Contractors Association protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Members of the Chandigarh Wine Contractors Association protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Up in arms against the recent cut in liquor prices in Punjab that has made liquor in Chandigarh costlier, the Chandigarh Wine Contractors Association kept liquor vends closed till 5 pm on Wednesday.

Demanding a decrease in the tax imposed on liquor in Chandigarh, the association members also held a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Sector 17.

They said the recent cut in liquor prices in Punjab under the new Punjab excise policy was directly affecting sales in Chandigarh, due to its proximity to the state.

Later, they met the deputy commissioner, who constituted a committee to look into the matter. The committee also held a meeting on Wednesday, but no decision was arrived at. It will meet again on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Following completion of the FYJC or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune

    Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.

  • Commuters board ST bus at Swargate stand on Thursday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

    MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands

    While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.

  • Dr Santanu Sen, paediatric haematologist and bone marrow transplant physician at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Andheri (HT Photo)

    Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions

    Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.

  • ihar Assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha with BJP legislators take part in Tiranga march outside the Bihar Assembly on Thursday (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

    No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote

    The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.

  • Twelve people had died in the Saran hooch tragedy. (HT Photo)

    Key accused among 4 arrested in Saran hooch tragedy

    Four people, including the key accused, were arrested on Thursday from different locations in Bihar for their involvement in the Saran hooch tragedy earlier in August that claimed 12 lives in the Bhatha-Nona Toli locality in Chhapra , police said. According to police, those arrested have been identified as key accused Ramanand Manjhi, Dharmendra Rai, Mohan Rai, and Prakash Singh.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out