Chandigarh wine contractors protest for cut in tax on liquor
Up in arms against the recent cut in liquor prices in Punjab that has made liquor in Chandigarh costlier, the Chandigarh Wine Contractors Association kept liquor vends closed till 5 pm on Wednesday.
Demanding a decrease in the tax imposed on liquor in Chandigarh, the association members also held a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Sector 17.
They said the recent cut in liquor prices in Punjab under the new Punjab excise policy was directly affecting sales in Chandigarh, due to its proximity to the state.
Later, they met the deputy commissioner, who constituted a committee to look into the matter. The committee also held a meeting on Wednesday, but no decision was arrived at. It will meet again on Thursday.
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
Key accused among 4 arrested in Saran hooch tragedy
Four people, including the key accused, were arrested on Thursday from different locations in Bihar for their involvement in the Saran hooch tragedy earlier in August that claimed 12 lives in the Bhatha-Nona Toli locality in Chhapra , police said. According to police, those arrested have been identified as key accused Ramanand Manjhi, Dharmendra Rai, Mohan Rai, and Prakash Singh.
