Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
Change in GMCH-32 timings from August 16

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 08, 2024 08:34 AM IST

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has changed its timing from August 16 post summer vacations.

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has changed its timing from August 16 post summer vacations. (HT File)

The hospital functioning hours will be from 9 am to 5 pm, OPD registration will be 8 am to 11 am and OPD timings will be 9 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, sample collection timings will be 8 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday and 8 am to 12 noon on Saturday. Emergency services will remain available round the clock as before.

Earlier, due to summer vacations, hospital timings were changed from June 7 till August 14.

There is no such notification from GMSH-16 and PGIMER so far.

