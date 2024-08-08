Change in GMCH-32 timings from August 16

GMCH, Sector 32, has changed its timing from August 16 post summer vacations. The hospital functioning hours will be from 9 am to 5 pm, OPD registration will be 8 am to 11 am and OPD timings will be 9 am to 2 pm.
The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has changed its timing from August 16 post summer vacations.
The hospital functioning hours will be from 9 am to 5 pm, OPD registration will be 8 am to 11 am and OPD timings will be 9 am to 2 pm.
Meanwhile, sample collection timings will be 8 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday and 8 am to 12 noon on Saturday. Emergency services will remain available round the clock as before.
Earlier, due to summer vacations, hospital timings were changed from June 7 till August 14.
There is no such notification from GMSH-16 and PGIMER so far.