Channi takes over as Punjab CM, but Congress drama continues

Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Monday, becoming the state’s first Dalit CM, even as a political controversy over the change of guard just months ahead of assembly elections in the state grew with changing power dynamics within the ranks of the Congress.

In his first media interaction after taking oath, Channi promised free water supply to smaller homes, a reduction in power tariff and a transparent government for the “common man”, and urged the Centre to repeal the three “black” farm laws.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, both ministers in the Amarinder cabinet (along with Channi), were also sworn in by Governor Banwarilal Puohit and have been designated as deputy chief ministers. The ceremony was also attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and others. All three took oath in Punjabi. Amarinder skipped the swearing-in at which only 40-odd guests were allowed. Channi and Randhawa were among the four cabinet ministers who had rebelled against Capt Amarinder.

Both deputy CMs are from the Majha region. The appointment of Randhawa, a Jat Sikh, and Soni, a Hindu, is being seen as an attempt by the Congress to balance the caste equations ahead of the polls and counter the attempt of rival parties to woo Dalit voters.

Hours before the swearing-in ceremony, Rawat said the upcoming state elections will be fought under the leadership of Sidhu. Calling the statement “baffling”, former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar said it could “undermine” the authority of the new CM.

Soon, the Congress went into damage control, saying that Channi and Sidhu will both be “our” faces for the Punjab elections in 2022.

Brahm Mohindra’s name dropped at the eleventh hour

Earlier, senior party leader Brahm Mohindra’s name was finalised for one of the two slots of deputy chief minister. AICC treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal was the first to tweet about the six-time MLA’s elevation.

“Heartiest congratulations to @Charnjit _channi for elevation as @PunjabCM and @BrahmMohindra & @Sukhjinder_INC as deputy CMs,” he tweeted on Sunday night. Bansal expressed regret on Monday afternoon for his earlier post. Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni had also called up Mohindra to congratulate him on his appointment.

Mohindra’s name was dropped at the eleventh hour. A section of the party, including Sidhu, was not in favour of elevation of the Patiala Rural MLA who was seen to be siding with Amarinder during his (Capt’s) tussle with the disgruntled ministers and legislators, said sources. He had succeeded Sidhu as the local government minister and the two shared uneasy equations. Mohindra said he never asked for the post and gave his consent after the party took the decision regarding the appointment. “Now, they have taken another decision, it is totally fine with me. I am with the party and the high command. I am a Congressman. My father was also a Congressman. Congress is in our DNA,” he said.

Meanwhile, Channi is learnt to have started consultations with the state president and other senior leaders for the expansion of his cabinet. There are already indications that several new faces, including a few from the disgruntled group that spoke out against Amarinder, may be inducted to give it a fresh look and make a clean break from the previous administration. Punjab Congress working president Sangat Singh Gilzian has sought due representation for backward classes in the cabinet.