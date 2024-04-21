Charkhi Dadri mishap: 3 killed, 1 injured as car rams into stationary truck

Three persons were killed and one left injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Imlota village in Charkhi Dadri on Friday night, said police. The mangled remains of the car that met with the accident near Imlota village in Charkhi Dadri on Friday night. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Sahil Kumar, 20, Deepak, 27, and Khem Chand, 28, all residents of Chhuchhakwas in Jhajjar. Pradeep, who was driving the car, was critically injured and admitted to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

Charkhi Dadri Sadar police station SHO Tejpal said that the incident took place on Friday night when the four car occupants were returning from a marriage function.

“The truck driver had parked his vehicle in the middle of the road and the car driver could not see the vehicle, leading to the collision. Three persons died on the spot and a passerby rushed the driver to Dadri civil hospital from where he was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak. His condition is said to be critical,” the SHO added.

The SHO said that they have booked the truck driver and efforts are on to arrest him. He said that the victims’ bodies were handed over to their families after autopsy.