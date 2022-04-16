Charuni writes to Amit Shah to fulfil pending demands of farmers

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Friday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to withdraw cases registered against farmers during last year’s agitation against the repealed three farm laws at various railways stations.

Charuni said the government is yet to form a committee to decide on the minimum support price (MSP), revocation of cases against farmers in various states and other demands.

“We have requested Shah to fulfil all the agendas that were signed between the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders and the Union government before calling off the farm stir on December 9 last year. Farmers are facing harassment from police and the Union home minister should provide them relief,” he added.