Charuni writes to Amit Shah to fulfil pending demands of farmers
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Friday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to withdraw cases registered against farmers during last year’s agitation against the repealed three farm laws at various railways stations.
Charuni said the government is yet to form a committee to decide on the minimum support price (MSP), revocation of cases against farmers in various states and other demands.
“We have requested Shah to fulfil all the agendas that were signed between the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders and the Union government before calling off the farm stir on December 9 last year. Farmers are facing harassment from police and the Union home minister should provide them relief,” he added.
100-DAY PLAN: State govt to distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among farmers
The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among people who are engaged in fish farming in the next 100 days across state. The move is aimed to boost the fisheries sector and generate employment opportunities, minister for fisheries development Sanjay Nishad said on Friday. Besides increasing fish production, the move will also provide sustainable livelihood to the people who have adopted fish farming, Nishad said.
Narrow escape for Union minister; one dead, 4 injured as mast falls on stage
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape on Friday evening when a high iron mast, placed for lighting arrangement, fell on the stage because of strong winds, during an event organized in Nagla Padma area here to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. However, one person was killed and four others were injured in the mishap, ADM City Anjani Kumar Singh said. Agra's Sadar police station sources confirmed that at least half-a-dozen people were injured.
Shivpal dissolves PSP-L committees amid talk of bonhomie with BJP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and PSP-L chief Shivpal Yadav has dissolved all his party's working committees in Uttar Pradesh, and national and state working cells, according to an official statement. The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia's (PSP-L) move comes amid speculation about the 67-year-old Shivpal's growing bonhomie with the BJP. Also, on Thursday Shivpal had expressed support for the uniform civil code, which the BJP has supported.
PWD left red-faced as state department flags construction flaws in Ambala’s Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra
Citing a National Science Centre, New Delhi, inspection report, Haryana's department of science and technology pointed out the discrepancies in the construction of Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra in Ambala Cantonment, highlighting that the “quality of construction is much below par” and “report brings shame to the state PWD”. It is also among several delayed projects, the initial deadline of 18 months for which was extended till June 2022 recently. In Khemka's March 17 letter to Vij, who also holds science and technology portfolio and public works department (PWD), (B and R) additional chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, science and technology department ACS Dr Ashok Khemka Dr Ashok Khemka said the observations made by the NSC with respect to structural works, expansion joint, casting of lift lobby slab with the construction of supporting brick wall and removal of shuttering before the specified time have raised questions over the structural stability of the site that “are of serious nature.” HT has a copy of the letters.
UK MP Dhesi discusses NRI issues with CM Bhagwant Mann
British MP from Slough Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Friday met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh and discussed a range of issues relating to non-resident Indians. Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA (Amritsar South), and Dhesi's father Jaspal Singh Dhesi were also present at the hour-long meeting.
