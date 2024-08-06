Chautala lists out promises ahead of Haryana assembly polls

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday announced a slew of promises if the Jannayak Janata party (JJP) is voted to power in this year’s assembly polls. Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said his party had stitched a post-poll alliance with the BJP to ensure that residents’ rights are protected. (HT File)

Addressing the workers of Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), JJP’s student wing, on its 22nd foundation day in Sirsa, the Uchana MLA said the party will start a scheme in the name of Bhagat Singh to provide free higher education to Agniveers so that they can get officer rank job after their retirement if his party is voted to power.

“ We will issue free bus passes to school and college-going students, Jind will be developed as an education hub so that students can prepare for competitive exams, such as NEET, NET, JEE (advanced), UPSC and others, after forming our government in Haryana. The job aspirants will have to pay only ₹500 once to appear in competitive exams for various posts in Haryana, the two-wheelers will be exempted from tax and the diet amount for sportspersons will be increased from ₹400 per day to ₹1,000 per day. Sports academies will be opened in every district so that players can get training there,” the former deputy CM added.

He further said his party had stitched a post-poll alliance with the BJP to ensure that residents’ rights are protected.

“We ensured state youths get 75 percent quota reservation in private jobs in the state, 50 percent women quota in village panchayats and others. I will raise the issue to start student body elections in colleges and universities in Haryana,” Dushyant added.