CHB auction: 140 properties to go under hammer from Jan 6

As many as 140 residential and commercial properties of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will once again go under the hammer from January 6, as the previous auction had received a lukewarm response.

While forty-nine residential units are up for grabs on freehold basis, 91 commercial units are available on leasehold basis.

The previous auction, held on December 20, had seen just 28 takers.

A three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 had gone for ₹1.5 crore against its reserve price of ₹1.12 crore, while another three-bedroom flat in the same sector went for ₹1.47 crore against the reserve price of 1.12 crore, while a two-bedroom flat in Sector 51-A went for ₹1.23 crore against the reserve price of ₹97 lakh.

CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said the built-up dwelling units shall be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit.

GST will not be applicable on the consideration/premium of the unit. All willing participants may visit the official website of the Chandigarh Housing Board www.chbonline.in to understand the detailed procedure for the submission of Earnest Money Deposits (EMD) and e-bids.

The terms & conditions and the detailed tentative list mentioning localities/sectors of the built-up units and reserve price can be downloaded from the official website of CHB.

To submit e-bids, every prospective bidder is required to get himself/herself registered at https://etenders.chd.nic.in. A valid e-mail id, mobile number and digital signature are the basic requirements to participate in the e-Tender process, he said.