CHB to reboot housing scheme in IT Park, but with low-rise buildings

Nearly three years after the Union ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) denied clearance for a housing scheme at the Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has now decided to restrict construction to three floors instead of six. Under the revised plan, CHB will construct flats on Plots 1 and 2 (16.60 acres) and Plot 7 (6.73 acres) of the IT Park. These plots form part of the 123 acres of prime land, retrieved by the board from Parsvnath Developers in 2015 after a prolonged legal battle. (HT File)

In October 2022, the Ministry had refused to grant approval for the project, citing that the site fell within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and that high-rise buildings here could disrupt the flight paths of migratory birds.

Under the revised plan, CHB will construct flats on Plots 1 and 2 (16.60 acres) and Plot 7 (6.73 acres). These plots form part of the 123 acres of prime land, retrieved by the board from Parsvnath Developers in 2015 after a prolonged legal battle.

‘Work may begin by year-end’

A senior CHB official said, “We have decided to restrict construction to ground plus three floors instead of ground plus six, as the National Board of Wildlife permits a maximum height of 15 metres. We are in the process of hiring a private architectural consultant to re-plan the project so that maximum dwelling units can be accommodated despite the reduced height. The revised proposal will soon be sent to the wildlife board for approval, and we hope to begin work by the end of the year.”

The official added that the exact number of flats will only be finalised once the consultant submits its report.

Controversies galore

The project has remained embroiled in controversy for years. In October 2023, then UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had sought an explanation from the CHB for spending ₹15 crore on the scheme without securing mandatory approvals. The amount had gone towards construction of roads, underground service ducts, sewer and water lines, and a ₹5 crore payment to the UT estate office for project drawings. Certain consultancy tenders were also awarded during this period.

In April 2023, then CHB CEO Yashpal Garg had even written to the UT administration urging it to take back the land allotted for the IT Park housing project and refund the ₹1,000 crore already spent by the board since 2005.

Ambitious project that was stalled

The housing scheme, proposed to have 728 flats in three categories, was first approved by the CHB board of directors in December 2020.

Classified into 28 four-bedroom, 448 three-bedroom and 252 two-bedroom flats, which was to come up in seven-storey towers, the scheme had been planned on two IT Park plots, measuring 10.51 and 6.43 acres.

The towers were to have two basements with the provision of parking of two cars for each flat in addition to surface parking for visitors.

Though the exact rates of flats were yet to be decided, the cost of a four-bedroom flat was expected to be ₹2.75 crore, ₹1.9 crore for the three-bedroom flat and ₹1.3 crore for the two-bedroom flat – all steeper than the last general housing scheme in Sector 53 that had to be scrapped due to poor public response.