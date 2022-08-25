CHB Small Flats: 665 allottees face eviction if rent dues not cleared in a week

Launching a crackdown on rent defaulters, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Wednesday released a list of 665 allottees of Small Flats who owe it over ₹8.4 crore in rentals.

The board has given them a week till August 31 to deposit the dues or face cancellation of allotment. Each of these allottees owes over ₹1 lakh each in unpaid rent to CHB, even though the monthly rent is as low as ₹800 to ₹1,000.

The Small Flats were allotted under UT’s rehabilitation scheme to people living in slums after a biometric survey in 2006.

“Despite repeated efforts, a huge number of allottees of Small Flats have not paid their outstanding dues. Now, CHB is left with no alternative but to initiate the process of cancellation of allotment. Once a unit is cancelled, the allottee is required to vacate it and if the Appellate Authority allows its restoration, then the allottee needs to pay all pending dues, interest and revival charges also,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

Earlier in March, the board had issued show-cause notices for cancellation to 11,641 allottees, but delay in rent payment continues.

“A list of 665 Small Flats allottees has been uploaded on the CHB website where outstanding dues are more than ₹1 lakh in each case. Total dues pending against them are around ₹8.4 crore. Considering that these allottees have the highest pending dues, their allotment will be cancelled in case they fail to clear them within one week,” said Garg.

The payments may be made at any Sampark Centre or online through CHB website: www.chbonline.in.

“In case the allottee has already paid some of the amount, they may deposit the dues after deducting the payments already made and may submit an application with photocopy of payment proof for reconciliation. After required verification, the CHB records will be corrected and the dues’ lists will be rectified with the corresponding payments. Further in such cases, interest charges will also be reduced as the credit will be given from the date when it was actually paid,” Garg said.