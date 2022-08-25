CHB Small Flats: 665 allottees face eviction if rent dues not cleared in a week
Each of these allottees owes over ₹1 lakh each in unpaid rent, leading to dues worth around ₹8.4 crore, despite a low monthly rent of ₹800 to ₹1,000
Launching a crackdown on rent defaulters, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Wednesday released a list of 665 allottees of Small Flats who owe it over ₹8.4 crore in rentals.
The board has given them a week till August 31 to deposit the dues or face cancellation of allotment. Each of these allottees owes over ₹1 lakh each in unpaid rent to CHB, even though the monthly rent is as low as ₹800 to ₹1,000.
The Small Flats were allotted under UT’s rehabilitation scheme to people living in slums after a biometric survey in 2006.
“Despite repeated efforts, a huge number of allottees of Small Flats have not paid their outstanding dues. Now, CHB is left with no alternative but to initiate the process of cancellation of allotment. Once a unit is cancelled, the allottee is required to vacate it and if the Appellate Authority allows its restoration, then the allottee needs to pay all pending dues, interest and revival charges also,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.
Earlier in March, the board had issued show-cause notices for cancellation to 11,641 allottees, but delay in rent payment continues.
“A list of 665 Small Flats allottees has been uploaded on the CHB website where outstanding dues are more than ₹1 lakh in each case. Total dues pending against them are around ₹8.4 crore. Considering that these allottees have the highest pending dues, their allotment will be cancelled in case they fail to clear them within one week,” said Garg.
The payments may be made at any Sampark Centre or online through CHB website: www.chbonline.in.
“In case the allottee has already paid some of the amount, they may deposit the dues after deducting the payments already made and may submit an application with photocopy of payment proof for reconciliation. After required verification, the CHB records will be corrected and the dues’ lists will be rectified with the corresponding payments. Further in such cases, interest charges will also be reduced as the credit will be given from the date when it was actually paid,” Garg said.
Ban on polythene: The environmental hazard is everywhere in Lucknow!
Approximately two months after the Central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic from July 1 across India, vegetable and fruit markets in Lucknow are swamped with polythene. At the Dubagga Mandi, one of the biggest wholesale markets of the city, children in the 12-15 years age group can be seen selling polythene bags, going from vendor to vendor. Interestingly, the Dubagga police station is situated at the main gate of the market.
BKC school will breathe easy as garbage dump gets cleared
Students of Ascend International School, in Bandra-Kurla Complex, will soon be able to heave a sigh of relief as the offensive garbage pile-up in an adjoining empty plot began to get cleared on Wednesday. The sanitation and solid waste management departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation began to clear the pile on Wednesday evening. The ground, which lies between the campus in BKC-F block and the Mithi River, remained vacant and abandoned for many years.
Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt.
NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
LU students stage protest against police
Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them. DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.
