Cheating in TGT recruitment exam: Police suspect woman cop, husband tried to take help of ‘exam solvers’

A day after the Panipat police arrested five members of a gang allegedly involved in helping candidates appearing for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 2023 online exam to secure jobs at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), investigators are looking into the involvement of a woman constable and her husband, who were also aspirants for the posts.

The gang members were helping the candidates by accessing the candidates’ computers remotely and solving the paper while sitting at a private hotel.

The investigators started suspecting the role of the woman constable and her husband after it was found that the gang members had also tried to gain access to their computers. While the solvers managed to secure access to the woman cop’s computer, they could not access her husband’s system.

Police have so far not disclosed the identity of the woman cop, but sources said she is posted in Samalkha town.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said reports have confirmed that the cop’s husband was in touch with the accused, but the involvement of the woman constable is being investigated. “Efforts are on to contact her,” said the SP.

The accused have reportedly told the police that they were active for the past couple of months and in July and October last year, they had helped some UGC NET aspirants. Police said there were around 25 members in this gang and more arrests are likely in the next few days.

On February 14, the accused identified as Manbeer Singh of Amritsar, Kapil Kumar of Khanda Kheri village of Hisar, Harikesh of Hansi, Anand Kumar of Siwani of Bhiwani district and Pradeep Kumar of Chulli Kalan village of Hisar district were arrested for helping several aspirants of the online exam for TGT recruitment. They have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information and Technology Act.

