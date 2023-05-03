Sextortion: Chennai man loses 20K, Ambala ADGP’s badge misused

A Chennai-based man was allegedly duped of ₹ 20,000 by cyber fraudsters after he fell prey to sextortion cybercrime. The accused had put the badge of an IPS officer posted in Ambala as the profile picture of their account, said the police on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered. The accused had put the badge of an IPS officer posted in Ambala as the profile picture of their account.

In his complaint to the police, the victim, Lokesh (47), said Ambala Range ADGP Shrikant Jadhav’s badge was misused in the crime. The officer had been transferred from the post in March this year.

Lokesh, a businessman, told the police that he got in touch with a woman through a dating website, who claimed to be a beautician in Pune.

He said, during a video call, she recorded their call while they were in an objectionable state and later threatened to upload the video on the social media. She demanded ₹ 10,000 from him and when he transferred the amount online, he saw the photo of a police officer named “Akbar” as the profile picture of the account.

He said 10 minutes after he sent the amount, the accused demanded ₹ 40,000 more from him and on persuasion, he paid ₹ 10,000. Upon checking, he found that the number was from Assam.

The police said a case had been registered under Section 66c of the Information Technology Act.