Bhagwant Mann to pay tributes to martyr Karnail Singh at Isru on August 15

ByHT Correspondent, Isru (ludhiana)
Aug 12, 2023 11:18 PM IST

MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Saturday took stock of preparation of the state-level function and presided over a meeting with civil and police officials in Isru

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will pay floral tribute to legendary martyr of Goa’s freedom movement Karnail Singh Isru on August 15, here at his native village Isru (Khanna).

MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Saturday took stock of preparation of the state-level function and presided over a meeting with civil and police officials in Isru. The chief administrator, GLADA, Amarjit Singh Bains, and SDM, Khanna, Swati Tiwana was also present in the meeting. The MLA said that Bains would be the overall in-charge of the event as the chief minister along with other prominent personalities will pay floral tributes to martyr Karnail Singh Isru on August 15. During the meeting, the officials of different departments were asked to ensure proper arrangements for this state-level event for the smooth conduct of the function.

Bains and Tiwana further said that adequate sitting arrangements would be made for sangat during the function keeping in view the hot and humid weather conditions. They also said that duties were also assigned for proper security arrangements, including parking, helipad, and smooth traffic movement. Likewise, officials of the PSPCL were asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the function.

