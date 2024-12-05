Chief principal secy to handle 21 depts in Haryana CM office

Following the reconstitution of chief minister’s office in Haryana last week, orders regarding work distribution were issued by the chief principal secretary to the chief minister (CPSCM), Rajesh Khullar on Wednesday. Chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini had inducted three IAS officers in the CM’s office including principal secretary to the chief minister (PSCM) Arun Gupta, Additional PSCM Saket Kumar and deputy PSCM Yashpal Yadav. Chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini had inducted three IAS officers in the CM’s office including principal secretary to the chief minister (PSCM) Arun Gupta, Additional PSCM Saket Kumar and deputy PSCM Yashpal Yadav. (HT File)

As per the work allocation, CPSCM Rajesh Khullar will handle files of 21 departments - excise and taxation, town and country planning, industries and commerce, energy, home, finance, revenue and disaster management, social justice, empowerment, SCs & BCs welfare and Antyodaya (SEWA), general administration, personnel and training, hospitality and vigilance, labour, information, public relations, languages and culture, irrigation and water resources, public works (building & roads) public health engineering, administration of justice, jails, health, Ayush, medical education and research, parliamentary affairs, law and legislative, Raj Bhawan affairs, all matters relating to legislative business. including legislative proposals taken before the council of ministers and ordinances. The CPSCM will be overall in-charge of CM’s office and will handle chief minster’s office establishment also.

PSCM Arun Gupta will handle files of nine departments -urban local bodies, co-operation, environment, forests and wildlife, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, housing for all, mines and geology, transport, civil aviation, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship and implementation of CM’s announcements.

Additional PSCM Saket Kumar will look after agriculture and farmers welfare, development and panchayats, animal husbandry and dairying, fisheries, foreign cooperation, Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare, women and child development, Kurukshetra Development Board and monitoring of performance of various departments under CM window.

Deputy PSCM Yashpal Yadav will look after higher education, school education, architecture, archives, heritage and tourism, printing and stationery, sports and Saraswati Heritage Board.

HCS officer, Sudhanshu Gautam who is OSD to CM will look after CM relief fund, HRDF and other sanctions, HRMS and online transfer policy, Wakf Board, allotment of government houses (except type-V, Panchkula) and CMs announcements. OSD to CM, Vivek Kalia will look after CM Window and Jan Samvad while another OSD, Rakesh Sandhu will look after CM Window and grievances.