Children’s creative writing workshop at Manimajra school

The Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) is organising a workshop on creative writing for children on Friday at Gurukul Global School in Sector 13, Manimajra.

Celebrated authors Chandra Shekhar Verma and Sonika Sethi will conduct this one-day workshop on the fundamentals of creative writing in English and Hindi.

Verma is a behavioural scientist, motivational speaker, and a Hindi poet from Lucknow. Dr Sonika Sethi is a prolific writer and columnist with an interest in post-colonial literature and historical fiction and is an assistant professor of literature and linguistics at SD College, Ambala.

The workshop is open for children from Classes 7 to 12 from 11am to 4 pm with a registration fee of ₹900 and one can register for the workshop by calling the number 6284552070.