Chill returns to Chandigarh with 5.2mm rain
The 5.2mm rain in the city on Saturday brought the chill back with the day temperature plunging by six degrees.
Compared to 25°C on Friday, the mercury was down to 18.8°C on Saturday, six degrees below normal.
Interestingly, earlier this week, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4°C on Tuesday, making it the warmest night since October last night.
On Saturday, it was down to 14.1°C, still five notches above normal.
Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature went down due to a western disturbance. It was lowest since 13°C on February 4.
Hereon, clear weather is predicted. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 22°C, but the minimum temperature may dip further to 11°C.
