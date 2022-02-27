Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chill returns to Chandigarh with 5.2mm rain
Chill returns to Chandigarh with 5.2mm rain

Compared to 25°C on Friday, the mercury in Chandigarh was down to 18.8°C on Saturday, six degrees below normal
Rose Festival visitors rushing for cover amid the rain at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Chandigarh on Saturday. The day temperature dropped by six degrees following the showers. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The 5.2mm rain in the city on Saturday brought the chill back with the day temperature plunging by six degrees.

Compared to 25°C on Friday, the mercury was down to 18.8°C on Saturday, six degrees below normal.

Interestingly, earlier this week, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4°C on Tuesday, making it the warmest night since October last night.

On Saturday, it was down to 14.1°C, still five notches above normal.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature went down due to a western disturbance. It was lowest since 13°C on February 4.

Hereon, clear weather is predicted. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 22°C, but the minimum temperature may dip further to 11°C.

