Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Guv attends C20 conference in Amritsar

Punjab Guv attends C20 conference in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 18, 2023 01:04 AM IST

Chinmaya Mission, Amritsar, conducted C20 national conference on “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” under the G20 summit progamme

Chinmaya Mission, Amritsar, conducted C20 national conference on “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” under the G20 summit progamme on Monday at Chinmaya Amrit Ashram Chinmaya Marg here.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (C) during the C20 conference in Amritsar. (HT Photo)
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (C) during the C20 conference in Amritsar. (HT Photo)

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit attended the inaugural function as the chief guest. Swami Mitrananda, Chennai Chinmaya Mission head, attended the event as the national coordinator. The entire programme was organised under the guidance of Avinash Mohindru, president, Chinmaya Mission, Amritsar.

A cultural item on “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” was presented and the guests were escorted to the main venue of Chinmaya Amrit Ashram. The conference commenced with lamp lighting ceremony performed by the Punjab Governor, Swami Mitrananda, Swami Chidrupananda, Swami Pradyumn and MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. The guests were extended floral welcome by president Avinash Mohindru and MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap.

In his address, Purohit said all religions are equal and should be respected with equal mindedness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
address amritsar banwarilal purohit chief guest president vasudhaiva kutumbakam + 4 more
address amritsar banwarilal purohit chief guest president vasudhaiva kutumbakam + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out