Chitkara University announces BBA mentorship with Canada varsity

Indian students’ aspiring to study and work in Canada have an opportunity to realise their dream through Chitkara University, which has signed an ‘academic mentorship’ agreement with Trent University, near Toronto, in the faculty of bachelor of business administration.

Under this model, students will study an applied Canadian curriculum in the first two years at Chitkara University, which will be co-taught by Trent faculty. The students will have an option to transfer with 100 percent credits to Trent in Canada and graduate with a Trent University BBA degree.

Students will save at least 70% expenditure on international tuition fee as Chitkara University will provide a similar international curriculum and infrastructure on their campus. Students will also be prepared for IELTS and other requirements mandatory for securing a study permit from IRCC, Canada. This is the future of international education, which is also mentioned and encouraged in the New Education Policy (NEP).

Transferring students will be eligible to apply for and secure a three-year post study work permit in Canada after their graduation. The agreement was signed virtually by the president of Trent University Dr Leo Georke and Chitkara University chancellor Dr Ashok Chitkara on June 10. The event was attended by the senior leadership of both universities, including representation from the Ontario Trade and Investment Office.

“ It’s a step forward in our mission to bring the best global opportunities for our students. Chitkara University is pleased to announce this historic partnership with Trent University Canada. Our aim is to provide students, who wish to pursue their careers abroad, a hassle free platform to live their dreams. The students will be taught under a professional environment by experienced faculty so as to prepare them for brilliant careers across the globe,” said Dr Madhu Chitkara.