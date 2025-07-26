Chitkara University bags top honours at Sustainability Excellence Awards

Chitkara University, Punjab, bagged the Overall Sustainability Excellence Award 2025–26, emerging as one of the top-performing institutions at the Sustainability Excellence Awards hosted by the National EduTrust of India, under the ministry of MSME. Dr Madhu Chitkara, co-founder and pro-chancellor, was conferred upon the Visionary Leadership Award for Excellence in Sustainability & Education for spearheading green innovation and academic transformation at the university. (HT Photo)

The awards ceremony, held at the Chitkara University campus, saw participation from over 430 higher education institutions across Punjab, with only 13 shortlisted for final honours. Chitkara University stood out with a clean sweep of multiple national recognitions, which included Overall Sustainability Excellence Award 2025–26, District Green Championship Award 2025, Zero-Waste Campus Award 2025 and Water Guardians Award 2025.

The event also celebrated individual leadership in sustainability. Dr Madhu Chitkara, co-founder and pro-chancellor, was conferred upon the Visionary Leadership Award for Excellence in Sustainability & Education for spearheading green innovation and academic transformation at the university.

Sqn Ldr (Dr) Rina Angel, chairperson, Centre of Excellence for Sustainability, received the Best Principal Award for her proactive role in driving eco-conscious initiatives and campus-wide environmental engagement. Expressing her appreciation, Dr Madhu Chitkara thanked Samarth Sharma, CEO of the National Edu Trust of India, for acknowledging the sustainability efforts of higher education institutions. She reaffirmed the university’s commitment to continue leading impactful green initiatives aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.