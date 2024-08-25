Chitkara University hosts CBSE Exposure Visit for educational innovation and excellence

Chitkara University, Punjab, hosted the CBSE Exposure Visit in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday and Friday. This two-day event provided an opportunity to attendees to engage with educational innovations, explore practices, and gain insights into the evolving landscape of school education. The visit reinforced Chitkara University’s commitment to advancing academic excellence and contributing to the national education discourse. The objective of the CBSE Exposure Visit held at Chitkara University, Punjab, was to introduce educational leaders to institutions of excellence across India, with a focus on fostering collaboration for the integration of vocational education. (HT Photo)

Rajiv Sharma, under secretary at the Centre of Excellence, CBSE Chandigarh, was the guest of honour on the occasion. He underscored the need for schools to expand their vision and stay attuned to the evolving landscape of higher education. He pointed out that CBSE is undergoing transformative changes, evolving from a traditional examination body into a comprehensive organisation with diverse verticals, including academic units, skill development programmes, and training centres across India. He thanked Chitkara University on behalf of CBSE for once again partnering to organise the visit and urged school principals to engage in learning, sharing, and networking opportunities to help bridge the gap between school education and higher education.

The event opened with a keynote address by Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, who articulated the university’s vision and commitment to educational excellence. Dr Sandhir Sharma, vice chancellor of Chitkara University, provided an overview of the university’s initiatives and academic strengths.

Sanjeev Sahni, vice president, office of international affairs, underscored how Chitkara University is pioneering methods in collaborative teaching and blended learning. He highlighted the progression across sessions already in place, ensuring that students experience a cohesive educational journey.

A university tour led by team Chitkara was organised for the attendees, which offered a view of the varsity’s facilities, learning environment, and campus life. Participants had the opportunity to experience the infrastructure that underpins the university’s commitment to nurturing a culture of excellence and continuous growth.

During the brainstorming session, the department heads exchanged insights and resources. This collaborative dialogue highlighted the varsity’s innovative approaches to education.

The first day concluded with remarks delivered by Dr Sangeeta Pant, dean of the department of education. She provided a summary of the day’s discussions, reinforcing the key themes and insights.

Day 2 of the CBSE Exposure Visit featured sessions focused on upscaling skill education in alignment with NEP 2020. Dr Parul Sood, assistant dean of academics in the department of education, led a session on integrating skill education within the framework of NEP 2020. Dr Rashmi Aggarwal, dean of Chitkara Business School, highlighted multidisciplinary skilling through the national credit framework and the implementation of NEP 2020 mandates.

Dr Komal Chawla, dean of Chitkara School of Psychology and Counselling, led a session on psycho-pedagogical bridge, which focused on integrating psychological principles with educational strategies.

Following these sessions, the office of student affairs organised a cultural programme, which showcased the talents and creativity of students. The event celebrated the cultural fabric of the university community.

The session led by Dr Vani Parvez, assistant dean of outreach in the department of education and Chitkara School of Psychology and Counselling, focused on peer feedback, providing a platform for participants to exchange perspectives on the day’s experiences.

To conclude the two-day event, Dr Pant delivered the final vote of thanks. She thanked the participants, speakers, and organisers for making the event a success.

Dr Madhu Chitkara remarked, “This CBSE Exposure Visit has been a journey of knowledge sharing and collaboration, bringing together leaders dedicated to advancing the future of education. The connections forged during this visit will have a lasting impact on our collective pursuit of educational excellence. Chitkara University is honoured to have hosted this initiative in partnership with CBSE.”

One attending principal stated, “I appreciate the knowledge and innovation presented during the event. The visit facilitated peer exchanges and the sessions offered fresh perspectives on incorporating skill-based education aligned with NEP 2020. I am ready to implement these ideas in my institution.”