Chitkul in Kinnaur adjudged India’s best tourism village

The remote Chitkul village in Himachal’s tribal Kinnaur district has been adjudged India’s best “tourism village” of the year by the Union tourism ministry, officials said on Sunday. Chitkul has emerged as a paradise for tourists and trekkers with a large number of visitors making a beeline to reach this travel destination (HT File)

Kalpa sub-divisional magistrate Major Shashank Gupta received the award from Ajay Bhatt, Union minister of state for tourism, in New Delhi on Saturday, a statement issued on Sunday said.

Situated in the picturesque Kinnaur Valley, close to the Indo-Tibet border, Chitkul is located at an altitude of about 11,319 feet. The majestic Kinner Kailash in the backdrop, the Baspa river flowing through one side and snow-clad mountains present a dazzling look of this village.

Chitkul has emerged as a paradise for tourists and trekkers with a large number of visitors making a beeline to reach this travel destination.

The evaluation for the “Best Tourism Village-2023” award was made on several parameters such as cultural and natural resources, economic sustainability, environment sustainability, governance, health, safety and security, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, social sustainability and tourism development, the statement said.

Major Gupta exhorted all citizens to adopt the “travel for life” initiative of the Central government for sustainable tourism and behave responsibly by taking a pledge to preserve the environment and cultural heritage of the country.

