Cholera outbreak: Case tally climbs to 250 in Panchkula village

The count of cholera cases in Panchkula’s Abheypur has reached 250 in the last three days. Among the critical patients admitted on Friday were two children.

Civil surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar confirmed that they have logged 250 cases of cholera, of which over 150 needed hospitalisation. Currently, 58 patients, including 28 children, are undergoing treatment, the doctor said.

“Today, a few children in critical condition had arrived in the Emergency. One of them has been referred. All cases are from Abheypur,” she added.

Dr Mukta said that she had paid a visit to the village and found that people were living in unhygienic conditions.

“In one house, 10 to 15 families are living. Most of the houses have with illegal connections and on Thursday, leakage was found at two places and water connection was cut,” she added.

Inquiry marked into death of child

Two days after the death of nine-year old child due to cholera in Abheypur village, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Friday presided over a meeting with the officers concerned to take stock of the situation.

While taking cognisance of the death of the child, Gupta directed civil surgeon Dr Mukta to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report.

He directed that patients of diarrhoea admitted to the hospital should not be discharged till their condition improves.

He also asked the officials of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to collect water samples from Abheypur village in morning and evening to assess the quality of water.

He said that the arrangement of adequate number of water tankers should be made so as to ensure that there is no shortage of clean drinking water in Abheypur village.

“It has come to the notice that people in Abheypur are getting their water supply by illegally puncturing the main pipelines due to which, there is a possibility of contamination of water. All such cases should be identified and strict action should be taken against the culprits,” Gupta said.

On-site camp set up at Abheypur

Civil surgeon Dr Mukta said that an on-site camp in Abheypur has been set up to conduct health checkup of residents of the village.

She said that 56 people have so far got themselves registered at this camp, out of whom, three children were admitted to the hospital on Thursday.