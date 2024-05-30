Choose regional party over national parties for development: Chandumajra

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Anandpur Sahib candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra on Wednesday held a road show in Mohali besides holding multiple public meetings. Talking about his tenure as Anandpur Sahib MP, he said he fought a long battle for starting international airport in Mohali. (HT file photo for representation)

Chandumajra said SAD being the regional party understands the need of the development in the region and will protect people’s rights.

He also cautioned voters against the increasing influence of the national parties in Punjab, including Congress, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of attempting to centralise power and deprive Punjab of economic benefits, thus pushing the state towards social and intellectual poverty.

He also said he got water projects approved for Mohali and Kharar but the successive governments failed people.

Prominent SAD leaders and workers, including constituency incharge Mohali Parvinder Singh Sohana, District President Kamaljit Singh Ruby, State Vice President Harmanpreet Singh Prince, Shiromani Akali Dal Vice President Jaswant Singh Bhullar, Councillor Bibi Harjinder Kaur, and several others accompanied him during campaigning.