CID ADGP receives President’s Medal for Distinguished Service

Haryana IPS officer, Saurabh Singh was awarded with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of this Republic Day. Singh, a 1998 batch IPS officer is posted as additional director general of police, CID, Saurabh Singh (HT Photo)

As per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for special distinguished record in service.

Eight police personnel were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

A police spokesperson said the personnel awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service were deputy superintendent of police Inderjit Singh, inspector Vishwajeet, inspector Vipin Kumar, sub-inspector Mohan Singh, sub-inspector, Ranbir, sub-inspector Om Prakash, sub-inspector Narendra Kumar, and assistant sub-inspector Jagtar Singh.