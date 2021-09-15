Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CII Chandigarh holds industry roundtable with Polish envoy to India
During the industry roundtable organised by CII Chandigarh, Polish ambassador to India, Adam Burakowski, asked the industrialists to invest in Poland. (HT file)
chandigarh news

CII Chandigarh holds industry roundtable with Polish envoy to India

During the industry roundtable organised by CII Chandigarh with Polish ambassador to India, Adam Burakowski, topics like fintech, cyber security and smart cities discussed
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:08 AM IST

Confederation of Indian Industry Chandigarh organised an industry roundtable with Polish ambassador to India, Adam Burakowski, on Tuesday.

“Poland has a strong Indian diaspora of 40,000 and many Indian companies have already invested in the country. Similarly, we have Polish investments in India. Every week, three cargo planes operate between the two countries,” Burakowski said. He also asked the industrialists to invest in Poland and discussed topics like fintech, cyber security and smart cities.

Welcoming the ambassador, Manish Gupta, chairman of CII Chandigarh said that the confederation has had long-standing relationship with Poland. “In 1998, CII signed its first MoU with the Polish Chamber of Commerce. It has engaged with Polish companies and business delegations practically every year since 1996 until the pandemic,” he said.

The ambassador also led a delegation to Panjab University (PU) and met vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and other officials of the university.

The Polish delegation expressed keen desire for the prospect of Polish students seeking admission in various courses at PU. Members of both sides identified some key areas of research and teaching and explored possibilities of future exchange programmes among the students and faculty of universities in Poland and Panjab University.

