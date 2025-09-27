CISF extends benefits of scholarship scheme

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has approved a major reform in the DG’s Merit Scholarship Scheme, extending its benefits to all wards of CISF personnel excelling in academics and sports. CISF deputy inspector general Ajay Dahiya in a statement said that for 2024-25 academic year, a total of 567 students have benefitted under the new norms all wards of CISF personnel who secured more than 80% marks in class 12 have been brought under the scholarship umbrella.

He said the CISF has done away with the earlier restriction of granting scholarships to only 150 wards per year. With the new decision, all such meritorious students are now equally rewarded, removing the sense of exclusion and providing them with a much-needed motivation to aim higher.

Dahiya said that for the first time, meritorious sports achievers among the wards of CISF personnel have been recognised under the DG’s merit scholarship. A total of five achievers were awarded scholarships this year. The new norms have also extended the support to the wards of CISF bravehearts, who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Recognising their sacrifice, the scholarship amounts for their wards have been significantly enhanced. This year eight such students were given scholarships.