City businessmen learn how to find international buyers

City businessmen learnt how to take their businesses international at the “how to find international buyers” session hosted by CICU here on Saturday. City businessmen learnt how to take their businesses international at the “how to find international buyers” session hosted by CICU here on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Foreign trade Ludhiana joint director general Utpal Acharya and foreign trade Ludhiana assistant director general Sandeep Rajoriya , delivered a comprehensive presentation on effective strategies to find international buyers and onboard exporters.

Five key strategies were highlighted at the session including leveraging online marketplaces, participation in trade shows and expos, utilising government resources, engaging in business-to-business (B2B) networking, optimising digital marketing strategies, and building robust export strategy.

Utpal Acharya and Sandeep Rajoriya emphasised the importance of understanding international market dynamics, adapting products to meet global standards, and providing excellent customer service to build long-lasting relationships with international buyers.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja expressed gratitude to the distinguished speakers for their insights and encouraged local businesses to actively pursue international opportunities, highlighting that expanding into global markets is pivotal for growth and resilience.