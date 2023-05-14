Girls in their element again, three bag joint first in Ludhiana

City girls continued to outshine their counterparts as three of them jointly bagged the first position in the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams — conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) — results for which were declared on Sunday. Gurmahak of medical stream Class 12th from Sat Paul Mittal School. (Manish/Ht)

Sagrika Khosla of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39, Radhika Gupta and Gurmehak Bedi, both from Sat Paul Mittal School topped the city with 98.25%.

A non-medical student,Gupta is set to take on a career in data science engineering and aspires to work with infotech giants like Google. She devoted three-four hours to studies year-round, amping it up to 10-12 hours during exam time. Her father Gautam Khosla is a businessman, while her mother Sabina Khosla is a homemaker.

Speaking about her hobbies, she said “I like cooking and reading romantic and mystery books. I also love to hang out with my friends.”

A resident of Jamalpur, Khisla is now looking to pursue a Bachelor in Technology degree from Thapar College in Patiala. She said maintaining a proper balance between studies and friends helped her in achieving a good score, adding that her parents and teachers have also supported her in following her dreams.

Gupta, a humanities student from Vikas Nagar, secured a perfect 100 in history and mass media. Her father Gautam Gupta is a trader dealing in steel products while her mother Pooja Gupta is a housewife.

Ëlated with her result, she said, “I chose to pursue my studies in humanities as I want to become a professional writer and publish my own stories and novels.” An aspiring content creator, she studies six-hour routines with intermittent breaks to enjoy her favourite music and walks help her remain stress free.

Bedi’s love for medicine also shone through in her results and she now wishes to further studies in the United Kingdom. A resident of Basant Avenue, her father Sidharth Bedi owns an electronic store while her mother Neha runs a saloon.

Having scored a perfect 100 in psychology and 99 in both biology and physics, Bedi hopes to do specialised work in the field of cancer research one day.

“I love reading books, especially fiction, and would watch movies to relax,” she said, adding that she would follow a strict study routine and focus on self-assessment after coming back from coaching classes.

Rashita Pahwa, a commerce student from Sat Paul Mittal School, came in second in the results, with 98%, while the third position was shared by Nandika Auluck, a non-medical student and Ameen Grewal an art student both from the same school. They both bagged at 97.75% marks.