10.9 mm rain recorded in Chandigarh

The city received 10.9 mm rain on Tuesday, as recorded at the Sector-39 observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A scooterist caught in the showers on the Sector 33-45 dividing road in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While 5.8 mm rain was recorded in the morning, another 5.1 mm rain was logged later in the day. As per IMD, chances of rain will continue in the coming days as well.

Since the start of the monsoon season, 177.5 mm rain has been recorded in the city, which is 5.2% below normal. According to IMD, the monsoon season starts on June 1 and goes up to September 30.

Meanwhile, due to the showers during the day, the maximum temperature went down from 36°C on Monday to 34.4°C on Tuesday. The minimum temperature also dipped from 26.6°C to 25.4°C.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 25°C and 26°C.

