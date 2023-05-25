Jodhan man hacks cousin to death, dumps body in canal

Police arrested a city resident for allegedly hacking his cousin to death with a sickle late on Tuesday night. The accused dumped the deceased’s body in the canal near Sudhar power grid. The family found Aman’s body floating in the canal near the power grid in Sudhar. He had multiple injuries on head and face. (iStock)

The deceased’s family went looking for him after he did not return home and on Wednesday, discovered his body floating in the canal.

Police registered a murder case and arrested Iqbal Singh, the cousin of the deceased, Amandeep Singh.

Sharing details, inspector Sikander Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Jodhan police station, said the accused blamed Aman for his sister’s divorce and hatched a conspiracy to kill him. The accused hacked Aman to death with a sickle. He had earlier consumed liquor with the victim.

The complainant, Amandeep Singh of Chowkimann, Jagraon (the complainant and victim share the same name), the victim’s paternal cousin, told police Iqbal had picked them up in his Maruti Suzuki Swift car on the day of the incident. The group visited the agricultural fields near Chowkimann-Sohian road, where they consumed liquor.

The complainant added that Iqbal Singh had him and another friend home, but took Aman with him. On Wednesday morning, Aman’s mother enquired about his whereabouts.

Upon searching for him, the family found Aman’s body floating in the canal near the power grid in Sudhar. He had multiple injuries on head and face.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said police rounded up Iqbal Singh and questioned him and the accused confessed to killing his cousin.