Civic body holds mega camp to help street vendors avail loans

In a bid to empower the street vendors and facilitate them in availing loans under Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Yojana, municipal corporation (MC) organised a mega camp for street vendors at its Zone A office, on Saturday. Around 150 street vendors participated in the camp. Loans were sanctioned as per their eligibility. (HT Photo)

The camp was organised with an aim to bring the street vendors and officials of various banks under one roof thus making the process of loan sanctioning easy for the beneficiaries. Around 150 street vendors participated in the camp. Loans were sanctioned as per their eligibility.

The civic body tied up with different banks including HDFC bank, Punjab and Sind bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of India to facilitate the vendors on the spot. Many street vendors availed loans of up to ₹50,000 under the scheme.

PM SVANidhi Yojana is a special micro-credit facility launched by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs for providing affordable loans to street vendors. They can avail loan of ₹10, 000 for investment. Repaying the loan on time makes them eligible for higher amounts of loans. Up to the loan of ₹10, 000 no interest is levied and above that the beneficiaries have to pay nominal interest rate.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh and zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain said these camps are being organised on the direction of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal for helping the street vendors in availing the loans under the scheme.

Singh stated that the documents were scrutinised by bank officials on the spot and loans were sanctioned as per eligibility. He further added that around 200 street vendors participated in the mega camp which was organised last week. For facilitating the street vendors more such camps would be organised in the coming days.

Building plans: MC uploads list of empanelled architects on its website

The civic body has uploaded the list of empanelled architects on its official website—mcludhiana.gov.in—with the aim to facilitate the residents in getting their building plans approved for their respective buildings.

As per the directions issued by the state government, the building plans are approved online through empanelled architects on e-naksha portal of the department of local government.

The officials said there are 90 empanelled architects in Ludhiana city areas and residents can contact any of them to get their building plans approved, as per the norms.

In the list, the civic body has also mentioned the contact numbers, email IDs, registration numbers etc of the architects to help the residents.

The officials said if any architects wish to get themselves empanelled, they can apply at e-naksha portal by submitting the required documents and completing the formalities.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the list has been uploaded to help the residents in finding the empanelled architects and get their building plans approved before commencing the construction works.

Aggarwal further appealed to the residents that they should get the building plans approved by the civic body before commencing the construction works. Strict action shall be taken against all illegal constructions in the city, she added.