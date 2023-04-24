Ludhiana: Civil society groups demand rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah

Members of civil society groups on Sunday organised a peaceful protest at Glada ground here demanding rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah. Members of the civil society groups organised a peaceful protest at Glada ground Ludhiana seeking rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Members of the Buddha Darya Action Front (BDAF) and Public Action Committee submitted the memorandum at Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian’s office in this regard.

CM Lakhan Pal, a member of BDAF, said that in the memorandum addressing chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the issues and delays regarding the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project have been highlighted.

The protesters held placards showing the polluted state of the water body, which flows through the city and merges into the Sutlej River.

In the second phase of the awareness campaign, memorandums will be submitted to public representatives every Sunday, Pal said.

He said that after submitting the memorandum to MLAs in different constituencies falling within the city limits, similar letters will be submitted to the deputy commissioner and municipal corporation commissioner.

He said that the portion of Buddha Nullah flowing through Sahnewal is worst affected by pollution, while most of its area falls outside the MC’s jurisdiction.

The protesters said that even as the MLA was informed about the event, he was not available at the office.

Pal said that a seminar on “Water Stress in Punjab and its Impacts on Forests, Biodiversity and Society” will be organised to mark “International Biodiversity Day” on May 22.