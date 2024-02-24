Civil surgeon orders closure of Ludhiana clinic

Civil surgeon Dr. Jasbir Singh Aulakh on Friday ordered immediate closure of a clinic operating in city along with a recommendation to the Punjab Medical Council for the cancellation of the concerned doctor’s registration. The doctor lacked the authority to provide medical certifications, rendering the practice illegal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The decision comes following serious violations observed during an investigation into the clinic’s operations, which were found to be conducted without adherence to regulatory norms, according to a press release issued by the civil surgeon’s office.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dr Aulakh disclosed that the action was prompted following a request from the assistant superintendent jail to verify a medical certificate issued by the said doctor. Upon scrutiny at civil hospital, it was revealed that the doctor had issued a medical certificate despite the lapse of his medical licence, which was not renewed since 1991.

Consequently, the doctor lacked the authority to provide medical certifications, rendering the practice illegal.

Despite the directive to cease operations earlier, subsequent checks conducted on February 17 uncovered that not only did the doctor fail to shut down the clinic as ordered, but also continued to admit patients.

This blatant disregard for regulatory directives compelled the civil surgeon to escalate the matter to the Punjab Medical Council, urging for action against the doctor.

Expressing concern over the non-compliance, Dr. Aulakh emphasised the gravity of the situation, asserting that the doctor’s actions posed a threat to public health and safety.