Claims over Chandigarh: HP forms sub-panel to examine inter-state agreements

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to examine the inter-state agreements and Himachal’s claim over Chandigarh under the Punjab Reorganisation Act. Himachal government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to examine the inter-state agreements and Himachal’s claim over Chandigarh under the Punjab Reorganisation Act. (HT File)

The general administration department on Friday issued the notification related to the constitution of the three-member panel, to be headed by agriculture minister Chaudhary Chander Kumar. Industries minister Harshvardhan Singh Chauhan and revenue minister Jagat Negi will be its members. The energy secretary will be the member secretary of the committee.

The committee will examine the records related to the claims of the state’s share in Chandigarh and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects. After studying the matter, the report will be submitted to the cabinet — following which the matter will be taken up with the Centre and the Punjab government.

Since assuming power, Sukhu has been insisting on the state’s stake in Chandigarh along with BBMB. He has been calling it his responsibility to advocate for the interests of Himachali for the coming generations.

Sukhi said Himachal will demand its legitimate 7.19% share as per the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, in every area, be it in Chandigarh or royalty from BBMB projects.

Officials from the state government said the Union formed BBMB when Himachal Pradesh was still a part of Punjab. When Himachal was made a separate state, its share in Chandigarh and BBMB was fixed, but the state has not received any royalty from BBMB, while the state is getting royalty benefits in other projects.

As per the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966, which took into consideration the population, resources and development of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal, a 7.19% share was accorded to Himachal.

The state has been taking up the matter of BBMB with Punjab and Haryana as well as the Centre for many years, but it has not yielded results. In the latest episode, the cabinet sub-committee will collect facts before they are raised at the central level.

Mann government rejects claims

Reacting to the developments, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party Punjab government dubbed Himachal’s claims on Chandigarh “absurd” and “baseless”.

In a statement issued from the party office in Chandigarh, AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that Punjab had sole rights on Chandigarh, which was built by depopulating the villages of the state. The Congress government at the centre during the 60s cheated Punjab by giving parts of Chandigarh to Haryana, the statement added.