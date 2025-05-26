Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Clarify BJP’s stance on CISF deployment at Nangal dam, AAP tells Jakhar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 26, 2025 05:22 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Sunday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sunil Jakhar to clarify his party’s stance on the central government’s decision to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) project at Nangal.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has objected to the deployment of the CISF at the Bhakra-Nangal dams.

In a statement, AAP spokesperson Neel Garg claimed that during the all-party meeting led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on the water issue, Jakhar stood with the Punjab government and assured every possible support, but his party’s media in-charge was now supporting the decision to deploy CISF. “This contradiction is baffling,” he said, asking Jakhar to state his position.

Neel Garg said that Punjab has the rightful claim over its water, and neither the central government nor BBMB can impose their will arbitrarily. “During previous governments, Punjab’s canal system was in a dire state, primarily due to the Akali-BJP government’s neglect. However, the Mann government has improved the canal water supply to over 60% of areas. Despite these efforts, Punjab is already facing a shortage of water for its farmers, making it impossible to share water with other states,” he said.

