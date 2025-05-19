Menu Explore
Class 10-12 toppers honoured; outcome of reforms, says CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 19, 2025 07:04 AM IST

He highlighted that rural government schools achieved a pass percentage of 96.09% while urban schools recorded 94%, calling it an encouraging trend.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the Class 10 and 12 results of the Punjab School Education Board show “significant progress” in the state’s education sector. Felicitating toppers in his official residence, Mann said, “The reforms introduced by the AAP government are yielding positive outcomes.”

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann felicitating PSEB class 10 and 12 toppers in his official residence in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann felicitating PSEB class 10 and 12 toppers in his official residence in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Over 1,000 government schools out of 3,840 recorded 100% pass results.

Mann said such is the impact of the education revolution in the state that most of the toppers in board exams are from small and far-flung villages. He also pointed out that girls outperformed boys, crediting steps to improve access and quality of education for girls.

The CM said 26 of the top-performing students were active in sports, showing a balance between academics and extracurriculars. He praised teachers, parents and students for their contributions, especially teachers whom he called the real driving force behind these results.

The CM said Amritsar district led the results among all districts. Mann expressed hope that these students would become role models and pursue higher education.

“The state government is working to provide a strong educational foundation,” he said. On the issue of drugs, Mann said the problem is a legacy of past governments. He reiterated support for the “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh” campaign, aimed at eliminating drug abuse in the state.

Mann said the government’s focus was not just on the next election but on preparing the next generation for leadership and success. Soliciting support and cooperation of students, he said the scourge of drugs should be wiped out from the state.

Follow Us On