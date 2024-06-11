Class 11 admissions: 5,814 students to compete for 2,081 general seats in Chandigarh govt schools

As the final date to register for Class 11 admissions in government schools has passed, a total of 5,801 complete forms have been received for the 2,081 general seats, with over 2 students competing per seat. Meanwhile, government school students are likely to secure admissions, with only 9,884 forms received for 11,794 seats reserved under the UT government school quota. Apart from nearby states, students from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Manipur, Sikkim and Bengal have also applied. (HT file photo for representation)

Under the quota introduced last year, government school students from the city will be entitled to an 85% reservation on the seats. This has been done as per officials to ensure that government school kids can continue with their studies in the government school setup, while unused seats can be converted to unreserved seats for those from private schools and from those applying from other states and UTs.

Speaking about the admissions, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “As we expect that all the reserved seats will not be utilised, around 2,000 more seats will be added to the unreserved category. Even last year, all the students who had registered for the 15% unreserved seats, after various rounds, were able to get seats.”

This year, the number of applications from government school students is also slightly lesser as compared to last year, when 10,140 students had applied. Brar said the department had reached out to every government school student through their contact numbers to encourage them to continue their education in Class 11, but in some cases the students had shifted while in some cases the calls and visits had gone unanswered. The department is set to release a provisional merit list on June 12. The final allotment list will be displayed on June 21, while classes will start from July 1.

Last year, private school students had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding the legality of the reservation. While classes were set to start from July 1, the court had sought a response from the UT administration by July 3. Total five petitions were filed, out of which one had been withdrawn and four petitions were individually adjudicated by the court, but overall regarding the policy the matter had remained unsettled. There is also no cap on stream-wise reservation. Like last year, it is expected that many of the government school students will opt for the humanities stream and may initially leave no vacancy for private school students which, however, can be adjusted in subsequent rounds of admission. There are 43 government senior secondary schools in the city.

Applications received from Andaman and Nicobar

Interestingly, some of the applications were received from states as far as Andaman and Nicobar, and Andhra Pradesh among others. Apart from nearby states, students from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Manipur, Sikkim and Bengal have also applied.

As per officials, this happened due to professionals and migrant labourers from other states working in Chandigarh. They added that the city’s government school infrastructure lures students from other nearby states as well, and the fact that those who study from Chandigarh get a 85% quota when they apply for city colleges.