Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh: 1,375 seats still vacant, 4th counselling planned

With as many as 1,375 Class 11 seats still vacant at city’s government schools, the UT education department will be holding fourth counselling. Migration cases will not be entertained and first preference will be given to pass-outs of government schools from Chandigarh. (HT File/for representation only)

As per officials, the counselling will be held offline. The vacant seats include 114 medical, 485 non-medical, 191 commerce, 236 humanities and 349 vocational courses.

This offline counselling will be available only for those candidates who could not get a seat in the previous rounds. Such candidates are required to fill the registration form available on the department website and deposit it (with copy of certificates) at the DEO Office in Sector 19 by 12 pm on October 9. The fee will be ₹150.

The admissions will be based on merit only. Migration cases will not be entertained and first preference will be given to pass-outs of government schools from Chandigarh.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON