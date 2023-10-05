News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh: 1,375 seats still vacant, 4th counselling planned

Class 11 admissions in Chandigarh: 1,375 seats still vacant, 4th counselling planned

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 05, 2023 09:20 AM IST

The vacant seats for Class 11 in Chandigarh schools include 114 medical, 485 non-medical, 191 commerce, 236 humanities and 349 vocational courses

With as many as 1,375 Class 11 seats still vacant at city’s government schools, the UT education department will be holding fourth counselling.

Migration cases will not be entertained and first preference will be given to pass-outs of government schools from Chandigarh. (HT File/for representation only)
As per officials, the counselling will be held offline. The vacant seats include 114 medical, 485 non-medical, 191 commerce, 236 humanities and 349 vocational courses.

This offline counselling will be available only for those candidates who could not get a seat in the previous rounds. Such candidates are required to fill the registration form available on the department website and deposit it (with copy of certificates) at the DEO Office in Sector 19 by 12 pm on October 9. The fee will be 150.

The admissions will be based on merit only. Migration cases will not be entertained and first preference will be given to pass-outs of government schools from Chandigarh.

Thursday, October 05, 2023
