Class 11 admissions: MHC govt school posts highest cut-off for science streams in Chandigarh

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Modern Housing Complex (MHC) posted the highest cut-off among government schools as per the final merit list for the Class 11 counselling, which was released by the UT education department on Friday.
The cut-off is the minimum percentage score required in the Class 10 exam to take admission in Class 11 at the school, which is at 93.8% for GMSSS- MHC in the science streams, both medical and non-medical.
At 89.6%, the second highest cut-off was posted by MHC GMSSS, Sector 16, followed by GMSSS, Sector 35, with 88.2%
In commerce too, MHC posted the highest cut-off with 86.2%, followed by 84.6% in GMSSS, Sector 16, and 82.6% in GMSSS Sector 35. As MHC does not offer humanities courses, the highest cut-off was posted by GMSSS, Sector 16, at 84.6% followed by GMSSS, Sector 35, at 79.6% and 69% at both GMSSS Sector 19 and Sector 40.
Among vocational courses, the highest cut-offs were for the information technology web application course. The highest cut-off for the course was 69.64% at GMSSS, Sector 22, followed by 67.2% at GMSSS Sector 37B and 67% at GMSSS, Sector 32.
While more students have applied for Class 11 admissions this year as compared to previous years, the cut-off has reduced. Last year, the highest cut-off for science was 96% at GMSSS MHC. For commerce, it was 93.4% at the same school and for humanities it was 90.6% at GMSSS, Sector 16. This is proportional to the drop in pass percentage this year, which is attributed to board exams being held offline as opposed to last year when marks were awarded at school level.
To reserve their seat, students will have to pay their fee by August 22, 11.59 pm. Students who were not allotted a school in the first counselling may edit school and stream preferences in their registration form and resubmit the same to participate in the second counselling, details for which will be notified by the UT education department.
As many as 19,068 applications were received against 13,570 seats available across 42 Government Senior Secondary Schools across the city. Stream-wise 3,080 seats are available in both the science streams, 1,980 in commerce and 6,720 for humanities. Around 1,790 seats available for vocational courses. Classes for the class 11 students will begin from August 23.
Show-cause notice over USA tour: PUTA writes to V-C, condemns ‘victimisation of teachers’
After three Panjab University teachers were sent show-cause notices for visiting the United States of America for a project, Panjab University Teachers Association has written a strongly worded letter to the vice-chancellor to condemn the “victimisation of teachers by university authorities, and creation an environment of fear, intimidation and threat on the campus.” The three have been directed to submit their response to the university within seven days.
113-km triathlon to be held in Chandigarh on August 21
Tuffman India will organise the first edition of the 113-km triathlon in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. The swimming stretch of the triathlon will be held at Sukhna Lake at 6am on Sunday, after which athletes will start on the cycling circuit on the Kurali-Chandigarh road. From Sukhna Lake the cyclists will go to New Chandigarh via Mullanpur Circle, Matka Chowk, Madhya Marg. There are five categories of triathlon and duathlon.
UP-based drug peddler held with 1.90 kg opium in Karnal
A team of the anti-narcotics cell of the Karnal police has arrested a drug peddler and claimed to have recovered 1.90kg of opium from him. The police have identified the accused as Dalchand of Makrandpur village in Badayun district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have booked him under the relevant Sections of the NDPS Act at Sadar police station. He was produced in court and was taken on four-day police remand.
HC notice on plea challenging collection of toll at Gadpuri on Delhi-Agra highway
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the National Highways Authority of India, among others, on a plea challenging the collection of toll at Gadpuri in Palwal on the Delhi-Agra highway. The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj acted on the plea from two Palwal residents, Karan Singh Dala, a former MLA, and Rajvir, who had challenged NHAI's decision to allow the collection of toll by the concessionaire.
Haryana deputy CM on stone-laying spree in Sonepat
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 projects worth Rs 87 crore in Sonepat. Interacting with reporters, Dushyant said Union minister Nitin Gadkari had accepted all the demands related to the road development in the state. He said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkhauda on August 28.
